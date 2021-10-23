Kundali Bhagya 23 October 2021 Spoiler: Will Preeta Learn More About The Mastermind?

Kundali Bhagya is among the most-watched shows on TV that premiered on 12 July 2017 as a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the popular cast members of the show includes Shraddha Arya as Dr Preeta Karan Luthra, Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan Luthra, Manit Joura as Rishabh Luthra, Ruhi Chaturvedi as Sherlyn Khurana Luthra, Sanjay Gagnani as Prithvi Malhotra and others. Take a look at Kundali Bhagya 23 October 2021 spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya next episode spoiler

As Preeta meets Sandeep at the hospital, she blackmails him by showing proof against him. She then warns him that she will give the footage to the police if he does not reveal the name of the mastermind behind the chaos. Kundali Bhagya spoiler for the 23 October 2021 episode begins with Preeta continuing to blackmail Sandeep to reveal the name of the mastermind when Sandeep finally decides to tell her the name. Sandeep says that Prithvi is the mastermind and he is doing it to ruin Rishabh's life. Preeta is left shocked to hear this while both the other hand, Prithvi is executing his evil plans. Prithvi then walks to Mahesh and apologises to him for disturbing him. He then asks Mahesh if he could sign a few important papers to which the latter signs them without taking a look at what's written on it. As Mahesh signs the papers, Prithvi showcases his evil smile and the spoiler ends.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, while Sandeep keeps texting Prithvi for the money, the latter avoids them. On the other hand, as Preeta and Srishti spot Sandeep in the market, they record his video while running to keep it as evidence and prove Rishabh innocent. Meanwhile, Dadi and Mahesh visit the jail and get emotional as they see Rishabh. On the other side, Prithvi accuses Sherlyn of being of no use to her. He also praises Kritika in front of her that makes her jealous and she leaves telling him that she will talk to him later. Meanwhile, Pihu tells Rakhi to apologise to Preeta while the latter meets Sandeep at the hospital where she blackmails him to confess the name of the mastermind who is behind Rishabh's arrest.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5