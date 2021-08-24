Kundali Bhagya 24 August 2021 Written Update: Preeta Distances Herself From Karan

Kundali Bhagya 24 August episode begins with Sonakshi revealing the story about her and Karan and says that she tried to move on after her father fixed her wedding. She even apologises to Preeta while Rajat insults her and tells her that he is fed up with all her drama. Preeta, on the other hand, is left stunned while Archala and Shrikant warn her about blindly trusting Sonakshi.

Kundali Bhagya 24 August 2021 written update:

Sarla worries for Preeta

Meanwhile, Yash reveals that he had no idea about all of this as Sonakshi never told him about Karan. Preeta then walks away from Karan while Karan follows her. Prithvi, on the other hand, feels glad on seeing this. Sarla gets a nightmare to which she begins to worry about Preeta and hopes that her daughters are fine. Later, the Luthra family returns home and Preeta runs to her room without speaking to anyone. Karina then regrets that they shouldn’t have gone to the wedding while Dadi consoles Rakhi and asks her to let Karan and Preeta sort this out.

Rakhi feels scared about Karan and Preeta’s relationship

As Preeta distances herself from Karan, Rakhi fears that they might drift apart. Meanwhile, Sherlyn wants the family to know that Preeta is not pregnant. Later, Karina consoles Rakhi that everything will be fine but the latter says that it is a fact that Karan cheated on Preeta and he should have told this to her. Rakhi then blames Sonakshi for creating chaos in Karan and Preeta's loving relationship.

Preeta does not reveal the truth to Sarla

Meanwhile, Sarla calls Preeta to know her well being after she gets a nightmare to which Preeta does not tell her anything about what happened at Sonakshi’s wedding. Sarla then asks about how the wedding was and praises Karan that leaves Preeta crying. Later, as Kritika asks Prithvi to accompany her to the room, he makes an excuse about a late-night meeting and asks her to sleep alone. Sherlyn hears their conversation and feels glad that Prithvi was doing what she told him to do. While Preeta hides the truth from Sarla, Sherlyn calls the latter and spills the beans. Sarla does not believe her to which she asks her to confirm it with Shrishti. Preeta, on the other hand, goes to sleep in the guest room.

