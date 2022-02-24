Kundali Bhagya 24 February 2022 Written Update: Preeta Proves Mona Guilty

Kundali Bhagya 24 February 2022 episode begins with Doctor injecting anti-poison into Preeta while Mona keeps convincing everyone that she did not mix anything in the salad. Beeji gets angry at her and as she is about to call the police, Preeta stops her. She then informs the doctor that she feeling better and tells Srishti that they should first check Mona's purse whether she has poison in it or not. Karan then decides to go to the basement while Sherlyn asks Natasha to get Mona's bag. Preeta then asks Sameer to accompany her.

Kundali Bhagya 24 February 2022 Written Update

As Natasha plans to throw the poison out of Mona's bag, she fails to do so because of Karan's presence. Meanwhile, Mona tries to convince the doctor that Preeta is targeting her. Natasha then arrives and gives the bag to the doctor and as the latter searches it, she finds a bottle of poison inside the purse. The doctor then lashes out at Mona while Preeta says how Mona turned out to be like this. She then sheds light on the reason why Mahesh's health was not getting better. She further tells the doctor that Mona is dangerous for Mahesh and fires her from her job.

Beeji scolds Preeta for consuming poison

As Mona leaves the house, Karan thanks the doctor but she says that they should thank Prithvi because it was he who kept calling her. Srishti then takes Preeta to her room and the latter then reveals to Beeji that she consumed poison in order to prove Mona guilty. Beeji lashes out at her for taking the risk while Preeta assures her that she just had a bite and there's nothing she needs to worry about. She then tells Beeji how Mona used to beat Mahesh and was an accomplice of Prithvi. On hearing this, Srishti asks Preeta why does she love the Luthra family so much.

