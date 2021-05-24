Kundali Bhagya 24 May 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Becomes A Victim Of Akshay's Plan

The Kundali Bhagya May 24 episode starts with Rakhi's emotional breakdown in front of Pammi while the former confronts the latter's wrong perception of Preeta. After listening to Rakhi's explanation, Pammi accepts that she might have misunderstood Preeta but her opinion about Sherlyn is still right. Meanwhile, Preeta, Sammy, Srishty and Kritika keep searching for Bakra No 3's phone in the house. As Prithvi keeps arguing with Sherlyn, Preeta and her gang enter the room. Prithvi diffuses the situation and leaves. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for May 24 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 24 May 2021 written update:

Prithvi saves Sherlyn

As the Kundali Bhagya episode progresses further, Sammy calls on Sherlyn's number as Akshay's phone's battery is discharged. As the ringtone differs, they conclude that Sherlyn is not their suspect. Meanwhile, Prithvi, who is standing outside, recalls advising Sherlyn to change her ringtone.

Later, they leave. Amid that, they pass by Mahira's room, who thinks that her plans are failing and the Luthra family is against her. Sameer dials her contact but the ringtone does not match. Preeta leaves saying that they would find the truth after charging the mobile.

Sherlyn confesses her crime

On the other hand, Prithvi lashes out at Sherlyn for playing games with him while forcing her to tell him the truth. As Prithvi asks her repeatedly, Sherlyn confesses that she killed Akshay. A furious Prithvi yells at Sherlyn for not informing her about it. Sherlyn claps back at him and explains how he always thinks about Preeta and Kritika. Prithvi apologises to her after Sherlyn's emotional breakdown.

Sherlyn explains Akshay's masterstroke

Meanwhile, Prithvi tries to calm her down and Sherlyn reveals the truth to him. In a flashback sequence, she explains that Akshay was blackmailing her too, as the latter knew that she was pregnant with Prithvi's child. Explaining further, Sherlyn adds that Akshay also had video proof of it. She informs Prithvi that Akshay had demanded ₹25 lakhs from her and warned her to not tell Prithvi as he is an unpredictable person, Prithvi is left stunned after hearing what Akshay was planning and the episode ends.

