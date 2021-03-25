Kundali Bhagya 25 March 2021 Written Update: Preeta Disguises As Kritika

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagya that aired on March 25, starts with Kritika recalling Akshay's warning and asking the driver to drive fast. On the other hand, Preeta follows Kritika's cab to find out the truth. Meanwhile, Mahira follows Preeta assuming that she is going on a date with Karan.

Mahira gets confused seeing Preeta turning her car from the restaurant gate and decides to go inside and meet Karan. Meanwhile, Prithvi parks his car in the owner's son's parking area. He goes and meets Akshay and hands over him the cash. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya March 25 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 25 March 2021 written update:

Prithvi rejoices in his victory

As the Kundali Bhagya March 25 episode progresses further, Prithvi starts giving tips to Akshay about - how to be a villain - while the latter keeps counting the money. Prithvi gets irritated and orders him to call Kritika. Meanwhile, Preeta tries to catch up with Kritika but the latter gets a call from Akshay. Akshay tells her not to play any smart move or else he will leak their pictures.

On the other hand, Mahira meets Karan and lies that she came to meet her friend. She goes to another table and sits, however, after a while, she insists to Karan to sit together until Preeta and her friend come. Karan agrees. Meanwhile, Prithvi, being a narcist, feels proud of himself in the hotel corridor.

Preeta confronts Kritika

In the restaurant, Mahira insists on Karan's order, but he denies it. Meanwhile, in the parking lot, Preeta confronts Kritika and forcefully asks her to sit inside her car. In the meantime, Prithvi steps into the parking lot but does not see Preeta and Kritika, as the duo sits in the car. He realises that his car is stuck in between.

Preeta emotionally deals with Kritika and requests her to tell if she is in some trouble. Kritika takes Akshay's name. Instead of listening to Kritika, Preeta starts slamming Akshay. Kritika breaks down and apologises to Preeta for not believing her earlier that Akshay is a fraud. She also reveals that Akshay is blackmailing her.

Preeta makes a plan to teach a lesson to Akshay

On the other hand, Prithvi keeps honking at Preeta's car. He gets irritated and steps out of the car to confront her. But the watchman diffuses the situation and makes way for Prithvi. Akshay notices that the lights are flickering while Preeta enters the lobby in Kritika's clothes. The episode reveals in a flashback sequence that Preeta recorded Kritika's voice and changed clothes with her to disguise as the latter. She steps ahead while praying that her plan works out.

(Source: Snips from Kundali Bhagya)