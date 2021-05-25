'Kundali Bhagya' 25 May 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Unveils The Truth Of Akshay's Death

The Kundali Bhagya May 25 episode starts with a furious Prithvi grilling Sherlyn with questions about Akshay's murder. Sherlyn confesses to him that she wants to end her love story with him and give Rishabh's name to their baby. She continues that she still loves Prithvi but can't trust him. Prithvi calms her down and Sherlyn continues the story. In a flashback, Sherlyn met Akshay after Preeta had left the hotel. Read on for the details of Kundali Bhagya written update for May 25's episode.

Kundali Bhagya 25 May 2021 written update:

Akshay dies of an accidental death

As the episode progresses, in the flashback sequence, Akshay lashed out at Sherlyn as she had not brought money. Later, Akshay threatened her to bring the money and when Sherlyn tried to convince him, he firmly asked her to leave. Amid that, he slipped and his head banged on the bed. And, when Sherlyn checked him, he was already dead. Back in the present, Prithvi reminds Sherlyn that though she has not killed Akshay, there is evidence against her to prove the crime. Meanwhile, Preeta, Srishty, Sammy and Kritika fail to find a compatible charger for Akshay's phone.

Sherlyn shows the mirror to Prithvi

Later, Sammy calls his friend to arrange the charger but in vain as Sammy's friend assures him to give the charger the next day. Preeta leaves to meet Karan while requesting Srishty, Sammy to arrange a charger as soon as possible. On the other hand, Sherlyn claps back at Prithvi and tells him that if Preeta finds that video, their truth will be exposed. Realising the same, Prithvi gets confused while trying to figure out the chaos. Amid that, Sherlyn asks him to steal Akshay's phone anyhow before Preeta watches that video.

Kritika stays tight-lipped

On the other hand, Preeta meets a jailed Karan and narrates the whole incident to him while assuring him that they will soon find out the murderer. Later, Karan pokes fun at Preeta. Meanwhile, Prithvi decides to woo Kritika to get Akshay's phone. However, he notices that she is tensed. Prithvi tries to manipulate Kritika and pretends that he feels bad that she does not trust him. Kritika gets evoked and stops Prithvi while Sherlyn tenses and the episode ends.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA

