Kundali Bhagya 26 August 2021 Written Update: Karan And Preeta Get Back Together

Kundali Bhagya 26 August episode begins with Sarla crying and thinking about why such things happen with her daughter, Preeta. She then prays to God for Preeta’s happiness as she cannot tolerate her sadness. Srishti then arrives and asks Sarla to open the door. Sarla cries from inside that Karan has been proven wrong and now all she wants is Preeta to get everything she deserves.

Kundali Bhagya 26 August 2021 written update:

Karan gives an explanation to Preeta

As Karan keeps trying to talk to Preeta, she stays away. He misses her so much that he even hits himself in anger and on seeing that, Preeta feels his pain too. Karan then dreams of Preeta coming to her and consoling her. Coming to reality, Karan goes to the guest room to talk to Preeta and explains to her that he did not cheat on her as Preeta was not in her life when the incident happened. Preeta then tells him to forget it and asks him if he has any sympathy towards Sonakshi on this matter. Karan then replies that it is Preeta who means the world to him and is lucky to have her in life. He further says that his life depends on Preeta as she completely changed him as a person. On hearing this, Preeta hugs him and they sort the issue.

The family is surprised to see Karan and Preeta together

On the other hand, Rakhi, Dadi, Karina and others worry about Karan and Preeta. Dadi then says that she won’t be able to face Sarla after this while Rakhi feels that Preeta might leave the house. Rakhi then feels glad that Preeta did not take an impulsive decision and leave the house to which Karina says that she is a sensible girl and will not blame Karan for his past. Meanwhile, Sherlyn waits for Sarla and hopes that she will create a scene in front of everyone. She then informs Prithvi that she told Sarla about everything and ow she is expecting her any moment. Karan and Preeta then come downstairs and the family sees that they are pretty normal with each other.

Sarla arrives at the Luthra house

Prithvi is shocked and upset to see Preeta happy. Sarla then arrives to meet Preeta to ask her about the recent incident. She then asks her why she had to hide Karan’s secret from her and even told her that it was not Srishti who revealed the truth to her. Preeta then apologises to her while Karan and the others wait for Sarla outside. Saral then tells her that she has made the decision and says that Preeta will no longer stay in this house but the latter denies leaving.

