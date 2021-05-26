Kundali Bhagya 26 May 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn, Mahira Team Up To Get Akshay’s Phone

The Kundali Bhagya May 26 episode starts with Kritika showering love on Prithvi while thanking him for accepting her, even after knowing about her past. Meanwhile, Prithvi keeps asking about Akshay's phone. Kritika informs him that it is with Preeta and its battery is discharged. She further adds that Preeta has ordered a new charger for it. On the other hand, Srishty, Sammy reveal to Rakhi and Mahesh that they stole Akshay's phone from his girlfriend Megha. Later, Srishty informs them that Preeta has gone to meet a jailed Karan. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for May 26 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 26 May 2021 written update

Rakhi pokes fun at Srishty, Sammy

As the episode progresses further, Rakhi explains that they should give Karan and Preeta some time as they are husband and wife. As Mahesh also supports Preeta, Srishty gives them a token of acknowledgement and asserts that Preeta is lucky to have them as her parents-in-law. On this, Rakhi pokes fun at her by placing Sammy's marriage proposal before her. Srishty and Sammy get nervous and excuse themselves while Rakhi, Mahesh share a hearty laugh. Meanwhile, Sherlyn firmly asks Prithvi to steal the phone from Preeta's room. However, he refuses to do it.

Mahira comes to rescue Sherlyn

As Prithvi leaves, Sherlyn gets irritated and Mahira comes to extend a helping hand to Sherlyn assuming that she wants to save Prithvi. Meanwhile, Pammi gets suspicious. Later, Preeta goes to freshen up while Mahira sees the phone in the former's room. When she informs Sherlyn about it, the latter decides to disguise herself as a boy and use a face mask to steal the phone. On the other hand, Pammi decides to keep a keen eye on them. Meanwhile, Prithvi recalls Sherlyn's words and decides to rob the phone and surprise Sherlyn.

Pammi gets suspicious

On the other hand, Sherlyn disguises herself as a boy and wears a face mask. She enters Preeta's room from the back window with Mahira patrolling outside. Sherlyn fails to find the phone and calls Mahira to help her out. Mahira points out at a table. Later, Pammi comes while looking for Sherlyn. She questions Mahira and the latter lies that Sherlyn is in her room. Meanwhile, before Sherlyn could leave the room, she hears that someone has opened the door and the episode ends.

