Kundali Bhagya 27 April 2021 Written Update - An Emotional Kareena Patches Up With Preeta

The Kundali Bhagya April 27 episode starts with Karan apologising to Preeta for not understanding her while feeling guilt and regret. However, Preeta pokes fun at him to lighten up his mood. He later reveals that the court hearing is scheduled for the next day and the duo hugs. Meanwhile, at the Luthra house, Rakhi comforts Kritika and explains to the latter that her security and pride are important to them. Kareena too agrees with Rakhi and shares a few words of wisdom with Kritika. Kritika forgives Kareena for mistreating Sarla. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya April 27 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 27 April 2021 written update

Srishty, Sammy suspect a secret about Akshay

On the other hand, Sammy informs Srishty that they need to fuel up the car. Srishty gets furious. However, amid this, they see Megha and Ruchika, Akshay's exes. Srishty notices that Megha is trying to manipulate Ruchika. As Megha and Ruchika go ahead, Sammy and Srishty decide to follow them to know what is happening between them. Meanwhile, at the police station, Karan narrates how Kritika broke down and revealed the truth to them when Sarla had come.

Srishty, Sammy confront Ruchika

As the episode progresses further, Karan assures Preeta that she will be out on bail tomorrow. Amid this, Kareena comes there. On the other hand, Sammy and Srishty witness that Megha left Ruchika's house after they both threatened that they can reveal a secret of each other. As Megha leaves, Srishty confronts Ruchika and asks her to explain the matter to her. However, Ruchika remains tight-lipped. As Ruchika pretends to call the police and complain about Srishty and Sammy, the duo keeps requesting Ruchika to reveal the truth to them.

Kareena patches up with Preeta

Back at the police station, Kareena, in an emotional breakdown, apologises to Preeta for mistreating her. Kareena also expresses her gratitude towards Preeta as the latter shielded Kritika in her tough time. However, while comforting Kareena, Preeta tells her that Karan and Mahesh are standing strong in her support. The episode ends with Kritika apologising to Preeta for breaking her promise.