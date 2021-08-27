'Kundali Bhagya' 27 August 2021 Written Update: Sarla Backs Karan, Preeta's Relationship

Kundali Bhagya 27 August episode begins with Sarla visiting the Luthra house and asking Preeta to speak with her in private. She then takes her to the room while everyone worries whether Sarla is here to take Preeta away. Meanwhile, Sarla tells Preeta that she has taken the decision and asks her to pack her bags. Sarla then says that she does not want her to tolerate the pain anymore while Preeta stays silent hesitating to tell her that she sorted things out with Karan. Meanwhile, Karan and other family members worry about Sarla taking Preeta away from the house.

Kundali Bhagya 27 August 2021 written update:

Sherlyn dreams of Luthras kicking Preeta out of the house

Kritika then tells Karan to go to Preeta’s room and talk to Sarla but Sherlyn says that it is a bad idea. Karan still goes to the room and overhears their conversation and sees that Sarla is forcing Preeta to pack her bags and accompany her. On the other hand, Sherlyn tells Prithvi that she cannot stand the fact of how the family takes care of Preeta. She further determines that she will reveal Preeta’s pregnancy truth to everyone and make the family kick her out of the house. She also says that she will make sure that everyone starts hating Preeta.

Sarla encourages Preeta to stand by her decision

Meanwhile, as Sarla commands Preeta to pack her bags and come with her, Karan arrives and apologises to her. She then asks Preeta to speak her heart out and not stay silent. As Preeta keeps crying, Sarla breaks down and tells her to decide that she will not leave Karan and the Luthra family. She then tells Preeta to stop keeping her emotions inside her heart and asks why did she believe anything that Sonakshi said. Sarla then explains that whether it is true or not, it is Karan’s past and she knows that he has always supported Preeta. Karan gets shocked after listening to this while Sarla praises him for always standing by Preeta’s side. Sarla then advises them to make their present strong after which she hugs Karan.

Kareena slams Sherlyn for revealing the truth to Sarla

As the family members reach Preeta’s room, they are surprised to see Sarla and Karan hugging. Saral then reveals that she will not take Preeta away from them to which Kareena says that if Prithvi would’ve done something like that, she would not have spared him. As Prithvi and Sherlyn stand stunned, the latter tells Kareena that she revealed the truth to Sarla so that she can support her daughter. Kareena then lashes out at Sherlyn and says that she has done wrong and even Dadi gets upset at Sherlyn. On the other hand, Rakhi says that Preeta is matured while Kritika says that the latter is the best. As everyone gets happy on hearing about Karan and Preeta’s patch-up, Sherlyn gets jealous and vows to ruin Preeta’s life.

