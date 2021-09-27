Kundali Bhagya 27 September 2021 Written Update: Sarla Worried About Srishti's Wedding

Kundali Bhagya 27 September 2021 episode begins with Rishabh taking Pihu to Karan and Preeta’s room while Sonakshi accompanies him. Meanwhile, Preeta and Karan argue with each other. Rishabh then hands over Pihu’s things to Preeta. On the other hand, Karan tells everyone that Preeta scolded him for fighting with the goons while Mahesh makes him understand that she was just showing her love and care and even talks about his experience with Rakhi. As Rakhi leaves furiously, Mahesh follows her while Preeta blames Karan for their fight.

Kundali Bhagya 27 September 2021 written update:

Preeta and Karan’s argument continues

As Mahesh and Rakhi talk to each other, Pihu’s nanny arrives to which Rakhi asks Girish to show her the guest room. Meanwhile, Karan and Preeta continue to fight where the latter complains that he should not have told anything to the family as it was their argument and should’ve been between them. Karan then tells that she is just angry because she is mad at him. They both then go to the room and see Pihu playing while Karan tells her to sleep. Pihu then expresses her wish to meet Rishabh to which Karan says that he will take her. Pihu then says that she will go alone.

Rishabh finds something fishy in the documents

On the other hand, as Sherlyn asks Rishabh to sleep, he says that there is something fishy in the documents due to which they are losing a lot of deals. Sonakshi then sees Pihu going to Rishabh’s room so she informs Kareena about it. Kareena then asks the nanny to follow Pihu. Meanwhile, Sonakshi thinks that she needs to do something in order to make the Luthras like her.

Sarla worries about Srishti’s wedding

Srishti is confused about why Sarla is suddenly worrying about her marriage and calls Sameer to inform him about the same. Sameer then asks Srishti whether she loves someone to which she disconnects the call asking him not to annoy her. Meanwhile, Pihu stays in Rishabh’s room for a while and decides to sleep there. She then wakes up in the middle of the night and goes to Preeta’s room where she sees that even the latter is not able to sleep without her.

