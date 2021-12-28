Kundali Bhagya 28 December 2021 Written Update: Preeta Reveals Original Property Papers

Kundali Bhagya 28 December 2021 episode begins with Preeta telling Prithvi and others that she has done a lot for the Luthra family and even she has a right on the house as she is still married to Karan Luthra. She also explains that since she was Mahesh's favourite, he decided to transfer all the properties in her name. Preeta also clarifies to the Luthra family that she did not return to gain their respect or love but only to the money she deserved. Kareena then taunts her by saying that she finally spoke the truth about her true intention of being after Luthra's money.

Kundali Bhagya 28 December 2021 Written Update

Even Kritika says that she cannot believe Preeta will turn out to be like this to which the latter says that she does not care what she thinks about her. Kareena then tells Rakhi to at least say something to Preeta to which she says that she can't believe whatever she is saying. Meanwhile, Dadi thinks that she should call Karan because he is the only one who can kick Preeta out of the house. She then asks Sameer to wake Karan up and get him out of the room. Rakhi then asks Preeta why did she take a stand for Kritika in the past when she had no feeling for the family.

She further questions Preeta why did she always portrayed herself as selfless and chose family's happiness over her own. Preeta then responds that she only did all that to impress Mahesh so that he starts trusting her and might decide to give all his property to her. Rakhi does not believe what she says and asks Preeta to say it again by looking into her eyes but Kareena stops her and says that Preeta has accepted the truth that she was only here for the money.

Preeta offers Prithvi to work for her

Meanwhile, Dadi goes to Karan's room and wakes him up. As Rakhi is shocked and is not able to believe what Preeta says, Kareena tells her that Preeta has finally shown her true colours. Preeta then says that she always dreamt of becoming the sole owner of the Luthra house but Prithvi says that he will not let this happen.

He then says that he has worked a lot for the Luthra business to which Preeta offers him to work for her. Prithvi then says the papers she got are totally fake and he does not believe her. She then gives the papers to Sherlyn and asks her to read what's written on them. On the other hand, as Karan wakes up. Dadi tells him about Preeta's return and reveals that she is here for money

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5