Kundali Bhagya 28 May 2021 Written Update: Kritika Saves Akshay's Phone

The Kundali Bhagya May 28 episode starts with Suresh poking fun at Prithvi and Rakhi firmly asking him to behave. Later, Rakhi, Mahesh and Suresh leave. On the other hand, Prithvi praises himself for helping Sherlyn escape. Meanwhile, Preeta, Srishty and Sammy follow the footprints and get suspicious of Mahira as the footprints end at the door of her room. Preeta confronts Mahira but Kritika interrupts and asks Preeta to come with her as she wants to discuss something important. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for May 28's episode.

Prithvi patches up with Sherlyn

As the Kundali Bhagya episode progresses further, Sherlyn recalls how Mahira backstabbed her. In a flashback, it is revealed that Sherlyn deliberately leads the footprints to Mahira's room. Later, Sherlyn changes and meets Prithvi. Prithvi with his smooth talk mends his way with Sherlyn and the duo reunites.

Sherlyn plots against Mahira

Later, Sherlyn starts expressing her anger for Mahira while narrating to Prithvi how she backed out at the last moment. Then, Sherlyn says that as Preeta believes the third victim of Akshay had come to steal the phone, she will doubt Mahira now. Sherlyn and Prithvi break the phone to destroy the evidence.

Kritika reveals her checkmate move

On the other hand, Preeta, Srishty and Sammy bombard Kritika with questions. And, to calm them down, Kritika reveals that Akshay's phone is safe and shows it to them. As they stand shocked, Kritika explains to them that she felt scared when Sammy accidentally revealed to the family that Akshay's phone is with him. Kritika says that she replaced Akshay's phone with her old phone, which was identical.

Karan, Preeta miss each other

Everyone praises Kritika and Sammy concludes that the next day, his friend will get the charger and crack the gallery's code too. In the night, Srishty leaves while Preeta sleeps on the floor. Preeta, however, recalls Karan's arrest. She sobs bitterly while Karan misses her dearly in the jail. Meanwhile, Khair Mangda plays in the background and the episode ends.

