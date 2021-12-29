Kundali Bhagya 29 December 2021 Spoiler: Will Prithvi Try To Kill Preeta?

Kundali Bhagya 29th December 2021 spoiler will reveal the true intentions of Preeta to return to the Luthra house even after being kicked out by the family years ago. The show features Shraddha Arya as Dr Preeta Karan Luthra, Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan Luthra, Ruhi Chaturvedi as Sherlyn Luthra, Manit Joura as Rishabh Luthra, Sanjay Gagnani as Prithvi Malhotra, Anjum Fakih as Srishti Arora, Supriya Shukla as Sarla Arora, Twinkle R Vashisht as Kritika Malhotra, Abhishek Kapur as Sameer Luthra and many more. Read on to get spoiler alerts for the upcoming Kundali Bhagya episode.

Kundali Bhagya 29th December 2021 spoiler begins with Karan walking outside the room in a drunk condition and spotting Preeta. The moment he sees her, he gets emotional and tells her how much he missed her and was glad to see her again. He then expresses his desire to have her back in his life so that they can Iive together happily the way they did in the past. Prithvi then tries to intervene but Karan shouts at him and warns him not to interfere as he is talking to his wife. Later on, Sherlyn expresses his worry and asks Prithvi what will happen if Karan and Preeta come back together and Preeta will take over the Luthra property from their hands. Prithvi then assures her that he will not let this happen even if he had to kill Preeta.

On the other hand, Preeta realises that Karan's mental condition is unstable and decides to stay in the house for a while. She further thinks that she will not let anyone know about her true intentions of helping the family and not let Prithvi or Sherlyn suspect her at all. Furthermore, Preeta thinks that she will make the family feel that she is emotionally detached from them and do not care about them at all and will then act in front of Prithvi and Sherlyn in such a way that will stop threatening and hurting the family members. Preeta then acts arrogantly in front of them and assures them that she is not here for the family but only interested in Luthra's money.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5