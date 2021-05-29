'Kundali Bhagya' 29 May 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Instigate Pammi Against Preeta

The Kundali Bhagya May 29 episode starts with Mahira meeting a jailed Karan and trying to instigate him against Preeta. However, Karan stands strong for Preeta and says that he loves her and can do anything for her. As Karan keeps bragging about his love for Preeta, a heartbroken Mahira excuses him and leaves. Later, Karan recalls his time with Preeta, when he had promised her that he will bail her out. Dil Janiye plays in the background while Karan sleeps on the floor. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for May 29's episode.

Kundali Bhagya 29 May 2021 written update

Sarla explains her dynamics with Karan

The next day, Sarla comes to meet a jailed Karan and holds his hand while showering love on him. She praises him while recalling how she liked him earlier, then cursed him when he had left Preeta. While crying, she tells Karan that she considers him as her child and apologises for every time she misunderstood him. Karan interrupts to calm her down. He assures her that he never felt bad when Sarla had lashed out at her in the past. Sarla promises to shower love on him when he will be out of jail. Karan cracks a joke and shares a hearty laugh with Sarla.

Sherlyn makes a smart move

On the other hand, Sherlyn goes to meet Pammi in her room. She tries to trick Pammi with her smooth talk; however, Pammi tells her to come to the point directly. Later, Sherlyn instigates Pammi against Preeta. Meanwhile, Prithvi witnesses this from the door of the room. A furious Pammi leaves to meet Preeta while Prithvi asks Sherlyn to explain her planning. Sherlyn says that she wants to know about Preeta's Plan B. And, if Pammi will accuse Preeta, the latter might reveal her next move, which can eventually help Sherlyn and Prithvi to plan their rescue.

Pammi accuses Preeta

Meanwhile, Pammi yells Preeta's name and everyone gathers. Pammi starts lashing out at Preeta for being irresponsible. Mahesh and Rakhi try to diffuse the situation but in vain. As Pammi keeps scolding Preeta, Sammy reveals that they have not lost the phone and the episode ends with everyone standing shocked.

