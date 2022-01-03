Kundali Bhagya 3 January 2022 Written Update: Sherlyn Suspects Preeta's Intentions

Kundali Bhagya 3 January 2022 episode begins with Prithvi entering Mona's room and yelling at her for her carelessness towards Mahesh. As he warns her not to repeat the mistake, Preeta hides in the same room hoping Prithvi doesn't see her and wishes he doesn't learn about her plan to free the Luthra family from his trap. Prithvi then calls everyone in the hall and asks who visited Mahesh and even asks who locked Mona's room. He then tells Mona to do whatever she wants with Mahesh in case anything like this happens again.

Kundali Bhagya 3 January 2022 Written Update

Preeta then arrives and asks why are they disturbing her in her sleep while Prithvi accuses her of going to Mahesh's room. She then takes a dig at him and tells everyone to go to their rooms and sleep. Sherlyn then tells Prithvi that she doubts the property papers that Preeta revealed are fake to which Prithvi assures that they are genuine. Later on, Preeta feels guilty of being rude to Rakhi while Sherlyn suspects Preeta for helping the Luthra family. She even speculates that Preeta must've returned to take revenge on her and Prithvi while the latter says that she only returned for the money and nothing else. He then decides to take control and thinks of a plan.

Preeta affirms to save Mahesh

On the other hand, Preeta decides to take the control of the house and teach Prithvi and Sherlyn a lesson. Meanwhile, Kareena tells Dadi that though they do not like Prithvi ruling over them they do not even want the sight of Preeta in the house. Dadi then suggests that only Karan has the ability to handle Preeta. later on, as Preeta wakes up due to a nightmare, she overhears Sherlyn and Natasha's conversation. Sherlyn says that she still doubts Preeta's intentions because if he wanted to take revenge on them, she would have kicked them out of the house on the very first day she returned to the house. On hearing that, Preeta decides that she needs to be alert and make sure she does not react the way Sherlyn wants her to.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5