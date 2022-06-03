Kundali Bhagya 3 June 2022 Spoiler: Will Rishabh Kick Prithvi Out Of The House?

The popular show, Kundali Bhagya is currently among the top-rated shows on television with the cast members enjoying a massive fan following soon after the show went on air. In the recent episodes, as Preeta manages to deceive Prithvi, she plans to go to Dubai to bring back Rishabh home safely. On the other hand, Karan worries about Preeta's commitment to him. Read further ahead to take a look at Kundali Bhagya 3 June 2022 Spoiler and learn what will happen after the return of Rishabh.

Kundali Bhagya 3 June 2022 Spoiler?

Kundali Bhagya 3 June 2022 spoiler begins with Karan trying to manhandle Prithvi when the latter warns him of not touching him. Karan then calls security and orders them to kick Prithvi out. Prithvi then challenges him that he can only kick him out in his dreams because things will be different in reality. As the security throws him out, he warns everyone that Prithvi Malhotra never fails and says that he will destroy their lives soon. On the other hand, Natasha looks at her phone and lauds someone named Roxy. She hopes that the pictures of Preeta she received will definitely create chaos in the house and will mark her exit as well.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Preeta cries thinking about Karan getting married to Natasha, Rishabh consoles her. He hugs her and assures her that Karan can never get married to anyone. He also says that he will make sure Karan doesn't do anything like that and adds that he will talk to him. Karan then arrives and leaves with Risabh without asking Preeta why is she crying. On the other hand, Rishabh kicks Sherlyn out of the house while the latter keeps urging him to give her another chance. As Sherlyn gets kicked out of the house, Sameer mentions that even Natasha should be thrown out, however, Karan defends her and announces that she is not going anywhere.

