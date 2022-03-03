Kundali Bhagya 3 March 2022 Written Update: Preeta Plans Mahesh's Birthday Party

Kundali Bhagya 3 March 2022 episode begins with Rakhi informing Mahesh that today is his birthday to which he says that he doesn't remember. Rakhi then gets teary-eyed to which he wipes her tears. On the other hand, as Kritika helps Prithvi to walk, he expresses his anger on Preeta and tells Kritika that it is because of Preeta he fell down. He also tells her how he doesn't understand why Preeta wants to bring Mahesh out of the basement. He also tells her that he does not have proof against Preeta but he is damn sure that she is conspiring against him.

Kundali Bhagya 3 March 2022 Written Update

Kritika then consoles Prithvi and encourages her to take revenge on Preeta and assures him that she will support her. Prithvi expresses his gratitude to her for being there for her as they both hug each other. Meanwhile, as Preeta instructs the decorators to deck up the place for Mahesh's party, Karan arrives and tells her that he wants to talk to her. He then thanks her for getting Mahesh out of the basement and wonders how will he react when the guests arrive at the party.

Srishti invites the judge to Mahesh's birthday party

On the other hand, Srishti visits the lawyer's office and invites the judge to the party. As she leaves the place, Nagre sees her and learns that she invited the judge. Later on, Karan meets Rakhi and tells her that he is worried about how Mahesh will behave at the party to which Rakhi praises Preeta and says that she is doing her best for Mahesh. On the other hand, Srishti asks Preeta whether she can arrange for an outfit for her for the party to which the latter says that she has the perfect dress for her. As Srishti informs Preeta that she invited the judge, the latter hopes that he declares Mahesh mentally stable. Prithvi then watches Preeta and wonders what is she planning and why is she spending so much for the party.

