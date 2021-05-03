Kundali Bhagya 3 May 2021 Written Update: Ruchika Reveals The Name Of Akshay's Murderer

The Kundali Bhagya May 3 episode starts with Prithvi confessing that he met the blackmailer. To save himself, Prithvi reveals only one half of the story and tries to trap Karan, Srishty and Sammy. Prithvi reveals that he had met Akshay because the latter was blackmailing Kritika. An irritated Srishty leaves while Sammy follows her.

Meanwhile, someone secretly sees Karan threatening Prithvi. Later, Srishty cracks the code as she recalls that the gold bracelet is Ruchika's and she had seen a black hoodie at her home. As Karan and Sammy raise doubts, Srishty clears it for them. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update of May 3 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 3 May 2021 written update

Ruchika reveals the name of Akshay's killer

As the episode progresses further, Karan, along with Srishty and Sammy, reaches Ruchika's home to confront her. As the trio attacks with the evidence, Ruchika reveals the truth that he and Akshay were supposed to leave India. However, Megha had learnt about the plan and she had killed Akshay.

Mahira gives an ultimatum to Prithvi

On the other hand, Mahira gets furious and asks Prithvi if he killed Akshay. An agitated Prithvi answers Mahira. Later, the duo gets into a verbal feud. However, Sherlyn tries to diffuse the situation. But, Mahira leaves after saying that if Sherlyn and Prithvi will continue keeping secrets from her, they have to face the consequences of it. Later, Prithvi informs Sherlyn that he will meet the blackmailer the next day.

Meanwhile, on a call, Sarla and Rakhi discuss the reunion of Preeta and Karan. Later, Rakhi tells Sarla that after Preeta gets bail, they will celebrate it by throwing a small party. As their conversation moves ahead, Rakhi reveals to Sarla that Kareena has resolved her differences with Preeta.

Karan makes a promise to Ruchika

Back at Ruchika's home, Karan requests her to come to court and tell Megha's truth. However, Ruchika turns down his requests while explaining that Megha will kill her. Karan promises her that she and her child will be safe. Srishty and Sammy, too, request Ruchika. Ruchika agrees to come and the episode ends.