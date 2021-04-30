Kundali Bhagya 30 April 2021 Written Update: Karan Confronts Prithvi With A Proof

The Kundali Bhagya April 30 episode starts with Prithvi successfully escaping, leaving one of his shoes, while Sammy and Srishty get furious. Meanwhile, in the Luthra house, Rakhi admires Kareena for patching up with Preeta. On the other hand, Pammi senses that Kareena is tensed about something. As Rakhi and Kritika leave, Pammi initiatives a smooth talk with Kareena and learns that the latter is tensed as Karan, unintentionally, said a few hurtful words to her, when they met a jailed Preeta. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update of April 30's episode.

Kundali Bhagya 30 April 2021 written update

Sammy, Srishti get a lead

As the episode progresses further, Pammi manages to instigate Kareena and the latter falls into the web of the former's words. Kareena assumes that Preeta brainwashed Karan and now her act of kindness for Kritika was her plan to charm the Luthra family. Meanwhile, Sammy finds the shoe and recalls that Kritika had gifted it to Prithvi. On the other hand, Srishty finds a gold bracelet. The guard comes and informs that there were two men. Srishty and Sammy figure out that one was Prithvi and another was the killer.

Srishty confronts Mahira

The lawyer explains to Karan and Mahesh that Preeta's confession has weakened the case. In the night, as Prithvi tries to hide the bag of money, Mahira comes to inform him that Shubham was blackmailing her. The duo gets into an argument and a furious Mahira leaves. Later, Prithvi narrates the whole incident to Sherlyn and concludes that Sammy, Srishty did not see him there. Meanwhile, Srishty confronts Mahira and tells her that someone is blackmailing her.

Pammi drops a hint

As Srishty starts threatening Mahira to get the truth, Pammi comes there. An agitated Mahira leaves, while unknowingly Pammi ends up revealing that Prithvi and Mahira use identical phones. With this, Srishty concludes that she read the blackmailer's message on Prithvi's phone. Srishty, Sammy decide to confront Prithvi with Karan.

Karan questions Prithvi

In a room, Prithvi gets tensed as he recalls that he left his shoe there. Amid this, Karan comes and confronts Prithvi, however, the latter keeps denying it. Srishty and Sammy come there and ask about his visit to the closed factory. Prithvi continues to act innocent and the episode ends.