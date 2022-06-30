Kundali Bhagya 30 June 2022 Written Update: Karan To Take Revenge On Rishabh & Preeta

Kundali Bhagya 30 June 2022 episode begins with Karan running into Kavya and as he asks her who she is, she replies that her name is Kavya Luthra. Karan then asks her parents’ names to which she reveals that it is Rishabh and Preeta. He gets shocked learning the same. On the other hand, Prithvi learns about the news of Karan’s cricket bat auction on the latter’s fifth death anniversary and thinks that he needs to go back to the Luthra house. Meanwhile, Preeta and Rishabh meet Karan and ask him why he brought Kavya to the hospital without informing them. Rishabh then warns Karan and tells him that he will have to face the consequences of the same. On hearing this, Karan says that even he will have to face the consequences of his deeds.

Kundali Bhagya 30 June 2022 Written Update

Later on, as Karan meets Anjali outside the hospital, she reveals how madly she was looking for him. She then asks what he is up to so Karan reveals his plan to him. As Anjali gets confused with all the information, she keeps on asking questions about Preeta. Karan then confesses that he isn't Arjun but Karan Luthra. Anjali then says that she doesn't care who he is and adds that Nidhi saved him from the accident and gave him a new identity. Karan then replies that it wasn't an accident but an attempt to murder and reveals that it was his wife Preeta and brother Rishabh who cheated on him and plotted against him.

Anjali joins Karan in his revenge plan

Karan then continues by revealing how much he loved Rishabh and Preeta but they backstabbed him while stating that they now have a daughter too. He then gets furious while telling Anjali that he will not spare them to which she says that he is doing the right thing. She further says that she is with him in his plan and states that they will not forgive his enemies.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5