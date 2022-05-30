Kundali Bhagya 30 May 2022 Spoiler: Will Prithvi Learn About Preeta's Rescue Plan?

In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, Natasha speaks to Kareena and Dadi and tells them that she likes Karan a lot. Preeta then comes to the party and tells Shrishti that she is ready for their plan against Sherlyn. Karan also arrives at the engagement and makes Preeta jealous by dancing with Natasha. Preeta then manages to swap places with Natasha and proves her love for Karan by dancing with him.

Kundali Bhagya 30th May 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 30th May 2022 episode begins with Prithvi meeting Preeta in disguise. While Preeta manages to identify him, he fails to identify her. Prithvi then threatens her by saying that she cannot leave the place alive while thinking that she doesn't have any information about Rishabh. While saying so, Prithvi stabs Preeta with a knife and injures her. Preeta then falls unconscious. On the other hand, Karan is seen talking to Preeta and giving her a final ultimatum to decide whether she wants to spend her life with her or not. He even asserts that if she doesn't want the same, he will then have to move on with someone else.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Natasha warns Prithvi and Sherlyn not to create any drama in her engagement, to which Prithvi laughs at her while reminding her that it is them who hired her but now she is giving orders to them. Later on, as Karan arrives at the engagement and asks about Natasha, Preeta gets shocked. He also asks her if she did something to her. Suddenly then Natasha enters the frame and says she is always with Karan which makes Preeta jealous. Karan then dances with Natasha to make Preeta jealous. Seeing this, Preeta gets jealous and decides to show Natasha her actual place. She replaces her on the dance floor. Karan and Preeta then have a sweet romantic moment on the dance floor. Preeta proves that she still loves Karan. Seeing all this Natasha gets jealous and she along with Prithvi and Sherlyn makes a new plan against Preeta.