Kundali Bhagya 31 August, 2021 Written Update: Karan Defends Preeta In Front Of The Family

Kundali Bhagya 31 August episode begins with Sherlyn revealing the truth about Preeta’s pregnancy and telling everyone that she even spoke to Kareena about the same in Lonavala but she scolded her instead. She then says that she only called Sarla so that she could support Preeta during her tough time. Sherlyn further says that she has finally confirmed that Preeta is not pregnant.

Kundali Bhagya 31 August, 2021 episode written update:

Rakhi slaps Sherlyn

As Sherlyn continues to bad-mouth Preeta for betraying the family, Rakhi shouts at her and gives her a tight slap while Dadi says that Kareena should have slapped her before. Dadi then says that Sherlyn has totally lost it after losing her baby and suggests her going to Sanjana’s house for a few days. She even slams her for being jealous and having such cheap thoughts about Preeta. Meanwhile, Karan assures Preeta that Sherlyn will not tell anyone about their secret.

Sherlyn presents the proof against Preeta

Sherlyn then says that she knew they will not believe her and that is why she got the proof. Kritika then calls Preeta and Karan downstairs when the family begins to question Preeta on why she betrayed them. Kareena and Sherlyn then ask Preeta why she played with their emotions when she was not pregnant. Even Dadi wants an answer from Preeta. Karan then intervenes and says that Preeta wanted to tell everything and ask them to let him explain the situation.

Prithvi feels sorry for Preeta

As the argument continues, Prithi watches it and feels bad for Preeta. He also thinks that Sherlyn will make sure that the Luthra family kicks Preeta out of the house. Meanwhile, Srishti and Mahesh arrive and learn the truth. Sherlyn then adds that Preeta will never be able to conceive to which Karan shouts at her to shut up. Karan then lectures Sherlyn and warns him to not insult Preeta. He then explains that they were planning to reveal the truth themselves but the timings wasn’t right. He then says that they met a doctor who told them about the possibility of having a baby while Preeta apologises to everyone. Kareena then says that it is Preeta who needs to go and stay at her mother’s place while Dadi tells Karan to stop defending his wife.

Mahesh and Rakhi back Preeta

Kareena then tells Rakhi to ask Preeta to leave to which Rakhi supports Preeta. She then says that not many people can understand Preeta to which the latter gets emotional and hugs Rakhi. Rakhi then continues by saying that nobody can understand what Preeta is going through while Mahesh agrees with her. Rakhi then blesses Preeta and Karan and Sherlyn’s plan fails.

IMAGE: KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5/TWITTER