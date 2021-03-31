Kundali Bhagya 31 March 2021 Written Update: Srishty, Sammy Make A Plan To Trap Prithvi

The Kundali Bhagya March 31 episode starts with Srishty convincing Preeta to offer Bhang to Prithvi so that in an intoxicated state, he can reveal his true intention of marrying Kritika. As Preeta disapproves, Sammy comes in Srishty's support. The trio meets Kritika and Prithvi and offers Bhang to him. Prithvi tries to outsmart them, however, Preeta convinces him to have Bhang. However, Sherlyn comes and subtly drops hint at him that he should offer that glass of Bhang to Kritika. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya March 31 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 31 March 2021 written update:

Sammy irritates Prithvi

As Kritika accepts the glass of Bhang, Sammy pushes her and spills the glass and the Bhang falls on Prithvi's shoes. Prithvi scolds Sammy and leaves, and the latter follows him. Sammy informs Srishty of the same and asks her to prepare another glass of Bhang. Sherlyn suspects that something is fishy. Meanwhile, The Married Woman's Hemant and Astha have an argument. As the Kundali Bhagya March 31 episode progresses further, Prithvi gets irritated as Sammy answers him back. Kritika comes to diffuse the situation.

Preeta gears up to trap Prithvi

Hemant goes with Rakhi to the washroom while Astha looks for Karan. Astha recognises Preeta and looks for colour to wish her Holi. Meanwhile, Srishty gets Bhang and along with Preeta, they prepare a strong dose of Bhang. On the other hand, Astha sees them planning this. Prithvi accepts the glass of bhang, however, Astha stops him and excuses Preeta.

Astha schools Preeta

As Astha excuses Preeta, Sammy and Srishty follow her. Astha starts lecturing Preeta while Preeta praises her for pointing out the mistakes of others. Later, Preeta explains her intention behind this plan to Astha. Ashta agrees with her and gives them some more suggestions to execute the plan. She suggests that they should take Prithvi to some quiet place, so, if he gets out of control after getting intoxicated, they can handle the situation.

Karan joins the plan

Amid this, Karan comes and meets Astha and agrees with her plan. They make their way to meet Prithvi. Srishty pretends that Preeta wants a bhang competition between Karan and Prithvi, to which, Prithvi disagrees. However, Astha comes and subtly attacks Prithvi's ego, after which, the latter agrees to accept the challenge.

