Kundali Bhagya 31 May 2022 Spoiler: Will Preeta Bring Back Rishabh From Dubai?

In the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, Karan meets Preeta and warns her that if she decides not to spend the rest of her life with him, even he will have to move on with someone else. He even makes Preeta jealous by dancing with Natasha. However, Preeta manages to swap places with Natasha and proves her love for Karan by dancing with him. read further ahead to know what happens next.

Kundali Bhagya 31 May 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 31 May 2022 spoiler begins with everyone standing around mandap while Karan and Natasha are in the centre donning wedding outfits. Sherlyn and Prithvi express their delight at watching Natasha and Karan getting married while hoping their plan to succeed. On the other hand, all the other family members laud Karan's decision to get married to Natasha and as he continues the drama by putting a garland around her neck, Preeta arrives. As everyone gets shocked seeing Preeta, the latter screams telling everyone to stop the wedding. The Luthra family then get shocked seeing Rishabh walking behind Preeta while Karan breaks into tears. While everyone gets emotional seeing Rishabh in the house, Sherlyn and Prithvi's faces turn pale.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Prithvi meets Preeta in disguise, he threatens her by stating that she will not go out alive. He then distracts her and manages to destroy the evidence while trying to hurt her with a knife. As Preeta loses consciousness, Prithvi runs outside. Srishti and Sameer then arrive and worry about Preeta. On the other hand, Karan talks to Preeta and gives her an ultimatum to decide whether she wants to spend her life with her or not. He even asserts that if she doesn't want the same, he will then have to move on with someone else. Later on, Natasha manipulates Karan by giving him an idea to make Preeta jealous. She says that he should conduct their fake marriage to make Preeta believe that he is moving on with her. On the other hand, Sherlyn warns Natasha that Srishti and Sameer will not let her marry Karan.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5