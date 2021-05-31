'Kundali Bhagya' 31 May Written Update: Karan Takes A Stand For Mahira Against Preeta

The Kundali Bhagya May 31 episode starts with Sammy mistakenly revealing that Preeta has not lost Akshay's phone. As everyone stands shocked, Preeta handles the situation and manages to trick the family members by saying that the phone has been stolen and not misplaced. Meanwhile, a frustrated Mahira introspects her feelings for Karan while concluding that only Karan can fill happiness in her life. She swears to manipulate Karan to love her. Read on the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update for May 31 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 31 May 2021 written update

Mahesh gives a firm warning to Pammi

As the episode progresses further, Mahesh suggests that they should file a complaint, however, Kritika diffuses the situation and manages to stop Mahesh. Meanwhile, Sammy excuses everyone as his friend arrives to crack Akshay's phone. Later, Kritika and Preeta also excuse them. Then, Mahesh warns Pammi to behave with Preeta. Mahesh leaves and Rakhi also asks her to keep calm. As Rakhi leaves, Pammi introspects her actions and concludes that Sherlyn had tricked and manipulated her to create the drama.

Sherlyn catches Prithvi

Preeta gives Akshay's phone to Sammy's friend and the latter keeps it on charging. Kritika suggests that Preeta should directly check out Akshay's gallery rather than trying to identify Akshay's victims. Sammy's friend informs them that the phone is charged enough to start. Meanwhile, Prithvi goes into the kitchen to meet Preeta, however, Sherlyn catches him and starts mocking him. Prithvi tries to diffuse the situation and tells Sherlyn that he only loves her while pointing at Sherlyn's baby bump and calling it the proof of their love.

Sherlyn, Prithvi celebrate their victory

Though Prithvi tries to diffuse the situation, Sherlyn keeps complaining about changes she feels because of the pregnancy. To diffuse the situation, Prithvi praises Sherlyn and how she stole Akshay's phone. Later, the duo celebrates their victory. Amid that, Sherlyn subtly taunts Prithvi that she single-handedly stole Akshay's phone to save him.

Prithvi gets irked and reminds her that he had also helped her. On the other hand, Akshay's phone gets hanged and Sammy's friend leaves with it while assuring them that he will repair it in the next few hours. The episode ends with Preeta meeting a jailed Karan and informing him that they think Mahira is the killer while Karan states that Mahira can not murder Akshay.

