Kundali Bhagya 4 January 2022 Written Update: Preeta Sets New Rules For The Luthra Family

Kundali Bhagya 4 January 2022 episode begins with Preetha thinking of an idea to let Sherlyn believe that she is not here to save the Luthra family. Meanwhile, Girish arrives and learns about Preeta's real motive to return to the Luthra mansion to which she asks him to keep it a secret. The next morning, as Preeta arrives to have breakfast, she sees that none of the family members has eaten yet. She asks them the reason behind it to which Rakhi says that they eat only after Prithvi gets done with his breakfast. Preeta then tells everyone that Prithvi is not a king and it is not his kingdom anymore so they need not wait for him to eat first. She then asks the servant to call everyone for breakfast and says that everyone will be having breakfast together from now onwards.

Kundali Bhagya 4 January 2022 Written Update

As Prithvi begins to eat, Preeta takes his plate away and tells him to wait until the meeting gets over. While observing them, Sameer tells Kareena that only Preeta can control Prithvi's mischiefs to which she denies it and says that it is all her drama. While the servant goes to Sherlyn and Natasha to call them for breakfast, Karan wakes up and thinks about how he expressed his feelings to Preeta the other day. As he regrets the same, he decides that he will tell the truth to her face.

Karan and Preeta unite

Later on, Prithvi yells at Preeta to which she gives him an option to leave the house forever and warns him that she will set new rules and regulations. She then asks the family members to ignore Prithvi as he is good for nothing. She even tells Sherlyn and Natasha to wake up on time and warns them that she will more strict from tomorrow. As Karan comes outside, Rakhi hugs him while Dadi tells him that Preeta returned only for the money and not for them. Kritika complains to Karan that Preeta is treating them like slaves to which he says that he will talk to her about the same. Meanwhile, as Sherlyn and Prithvi talk to each other, Kareena walks in and says that she will choose Prithvi over Preeta anytime and suggests that only Karan can handle Preeta. As Preeta picks up a rose from the floor, she slips and falls into Karan's arms. They both then share a moment and hug each other with passion.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5