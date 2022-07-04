Kundali Bhagya 4 July 2022 Written Update: Preeta Feels Karan’s Presence At The Auction

Kundali Bhagya 4 July 2022 episode begins with Rishabh noticing Preeta smiling and tells her that Karan would've been so happy to see her smile. He then walks away to take a look at the arrangements. Prithvi then arrives at the hotel where the auction is being held.

He feels glad to visit a five-star hotel after so long. Sherlyn then calls him, following which he lashes out at her for ruining his mood. He then tells her that he will surely buy Karan’s bat at the auction. While talking to Sherlyn on phone, he runs into Arjun aka Karan.

Kundali Bhagya 4 July 2022 written update

Prithvi then asks Karan as to why is he behaving like Karan Luthra to which he tells Prithvi that he did not change in all these years. As they both taunt each other, Prithvi recalls how Karan used to talk to him in a similar manner. He then decides to change his look so that nobody is able to recognise him.

Karan wins the auction

While Preeta feels the presence of Karan, she notices him and recalls the time when they met during Kavya’s incident. Rishabh and Preeta then meet Karan aka Arjun and the latter says that he didn't know they were related to Karan Luthra. He then adds how much he likes Karan and then shakes hands with Preeta while introducing himself.

The moment they shake hands, Preeta recalls the time she spent with Karan. Later on, Rishabh tells Sameer that it was Karan who saved Kavya’s life, to which he gives a warm hug to Karan. Rishabh reveals that he saw Karan in his dream and adds that they will donate the auction money to the cricket academy.

As the auction begins, Karan bids Rs 1 Lakh and later takes the bid to Rs 3 Crore. While everyone gets shocked, Prithvi tells Karan that he wanted that bat so that he could burn it in front of the family. On hearing this, Karan exposes Prithvi while Rishabh calls the security, who takes him away. Karan then wins the auction and Rishabh and Preeta give the bat to him.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5