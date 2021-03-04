Kundali Bhagya 4 March 2021 Written Update: Rishabh Fails To Convince Kritika

The Kundali Bhagya March 4 episode starts with Kritika, who gets surprised and excited seeing Rishabh. Meanwhile, Prithvi peeps into her room and gets tensed seeing Rishabh. Rishabh, Karan and Sammy keep trying to convince Kritika to cancel the wedding with Prithvi. However, Kritika gives them a final warning and says she will die if this wedding gets cancelled. Scroll down to read the written update of Kundali Bhagya March 4 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 4 March 2021 written update:

Prithvi feels overjoyed

As the episode progresses further, Prithvi feels happy as Kritika stands strong for him against her brothers. Later, he recalls how he bribed the goons with a few thousand and now, things are falling as per his plan. He further tells Shelyn that he needs to pay the goons ₹2 lakhs more and leave while insisting Sherlyn to witness how Kritika is supporting him.

Rishabh makes a request

While Sammy informs about Kritika's final decision and the threat she gave, Rishabh meets and greets other family members. Rishabh asks Karan to be happy for Kritika until they get proof against Prithvi. Furious Karan leaves, and Rishabh follows him. Meanwhile, Sarla agrees with Rishabh's opinion. Sarla warns Preeta to stay away from the matter while citing what happened last time.

Sarla recalls the haunting past

As Sarla leaves, she and Janki look for an auto. Amid this, Janki asks Sarla about Prithvi's character. Sarla recalls how she liked him earlier, but, eventually, Karan married Preeta. She also recalled how Prithvi created a drama after being drunk and kidnapped Preeta in the past. Sarla concludes by saying that she can not forgive Prithvi and they get an auto.

Prithvi pokes Arora sisters

In the Luthra house, Srishty makes a plan to hit Prithvi, but Preeta asks her to only focus on the work they have been asked to do. Prithvi comes with a flower and flirts with Preeta while teasing Srishty. Srishty retaliates, however, Kareena comes. Prithvi hands over the flower to Kareena and leaves.

Srishty claps back at Kareena

Kareena starts mocking Srishty and Preeta while reminding them to focus on their work. Preeta tries to explain the planning to Kareena, but in vain. Srishty jumps in between and argues with Kareena. The episode ends with Kareena, who is angry as Srishty answers her back.

