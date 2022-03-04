Kundali Bhagya 4 March 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Gets Anxious To Know Preeta's Plan

Kundali Bhagya 4 March 2022 episode begins with Prithvi asking Preeta about her plan to which she annoys him by asking him to enjoy the party. He then behaves rudely with her to which Sameer arrives and warns him to treat Preeta well. As they both get into an argument, Preeta calms down Sameer and assures him that he will teach Prithvi a lesson. Srishti then arrives and informs Preeta that she has done what she wanted her to do.

Kundali Bhagya 4 March 2022 Written Update

Nagre then arrives to which Preeta taunts him and asks him why is he upset. She then reminds him that she always wanted him to work for her instead of Prithvi and adds that if he fails to do so, she will expose him and ruin his life forever. Prithvi then meets Nagre and lashes out at him for supporting Preeta instead of him to which he warns Prithvi by revealing that Preeta is up to something huge.

Mahesh gets ready for the party

On the other hand, Rakhi helps Mahesh get dressed up for the party while Dadi cooks his favourite dish and even feeds him with her own hand. Karan observes Mahesh talking to Dadi and Rakhi and hopes for the party to go well. He then goes to Mahesh and hugs him but the latter doesn't reciprocate. he then goes to his room to get ready and as he tries to wear his coat, Preeta arrives and helps him. they both then gaze into each others' eyes and share a romantic moment. Meanwhile, Nagre informs Prithvi that Preeta invited the Judge to the party which leaves him in shock. He then expresses his grief on working for Preeta and also assures Prithvi that the judge is quite arrogant and might not even attend the party. On the other hand, as Karan and Preeta romance with each other, the former gives a peck on her cheek and walks away. Preeta then thinks that she cannot distract herself as she needs to concentrate on something else.

