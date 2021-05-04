'Kundali Bhagya' 4 May 2021 Written Update: Karan Gears Up For Preeta's First Hearing

The Kundali Bhagya May 4 episode starts with Rakhi informing Sarla that Kareena has accepted Preeta. Overwhelmed Sarla gets emotional and thinks about the happy future of both families. However, after Sarla disconnects the call, Janki raises her concern and speculates that Kareena has not accepted Preeta wholeheartedly yet. Meanwhile, at the midnight, Karan meets jailed Preeta and narrates what happened at Ruchika's house. He later confirms to her that Ruchika will speak in her favour in front of the court. The duo gets happy. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update of May 4 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 4 May 2021 written update:

Karan, Sammy and Srishty gear up for the court hearing

As the Kundali Bhagya May 4 episode progresses further, Karan bids adieu to Preeta after reminding her of his promise of bailing her out soon. He meets Srishty and Sammy, who request the constable to let them meet Preeta. However, Karan comes and assures them that he will bail her out. While planing for the next day, Srishty convinces Karan that she will get Megha in court. The next day, when Karan reveals to the lawyer that Megha has killed Akshay, the lawyer gets suspicious.

Srishty tricks Megha

Karan informs the lawyer that he will get Megha and Ruchika in court while asking the latter to take care of the rest. The agrees. Meanwhile, Srishty and Sammy reach Megha's house. To get Megha in court, Srishty tricks her by bribing Megha. Megha falls for Srishty's trap and agrees to go with her. Megha, along with Sammy and Srishty, leaves.

Karan plays along with Srishty

On the other hand, Rakhi, Kareena and Kritika rush to court. However, they later learn that Mahesh has forgotten that Preeta is their daughter-in-law and they have to go for the hearing. Considering Mahesh's condition, they decide to keep mum. Meanwhile, Karan comforts Ruchika at court and asks her to relax.

At that moment, Srishty arrives with Megha. As Karan asks about Sammy, Srishty informs him that they met with a minor accident and the traffic police caught him. Later, to keep Megha in delusion, Srishty subtly narrates the story to Karan and the latter to joins her. As Preeta arrives Karan goes to meet her while Srishty stays with Megha and Ruchika, and the episode ends.