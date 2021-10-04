'Kundali Bhagya' 4 October 2021 Written Update: Preeta Catches Prithvi & Sherlyn Together

Kundali Bhagya 4 October 2021 episode begins with Prithvi faking in front of the family members. He helps Rakhi and tells that that he is like her son. Mahesh then calls Pihu for dinner while Karan and Rishabh walk out of the house. Kareena then asks them about where they are going at this time of the night to which Karan says that they need to attend an important business meeting. Sameer then supports them by telling them to leave immediately as the client must be waiting for them.

Kundali Bhagya 4 October 2021 written update:

Rishabh scolds Karan for telling Mahesh about the business issues

As they leave, Karan tells Preeta to wait for him and then informs Mahesh about the issues. Rishabh later tells Karan that he should not have given tension to Mahesh when they can solve the issues by themselves. As Mahesh gets tensed on hearing this, Sameer calms him down and assures him that the culprits will be caught soon. Preeta then gives them an idea to check who joined the office when the issues began to appear and then check their past records to confirm. Kareena then makes fun of Preeta while Rishabh says that Preeta's idea is amazing. As Karan, Sameer and Rishabh leave for the meeting, Sherlyn looks at Prithvi and Preeta notices it.

Prithvi thinks of getting Kritika’s support to get out of trouble

Later, Preeta urges Pihu to have milk but the latter refuses and asks her to let her sleep in the toy room. Preeta then agrees but tells her to have milk first. On the other hand, Karan, Sameer and Rishabh meet the client after which the latter asks them to have dinner together. Rishabh then says that he will inform Sherlyn that he will be late while even Karan informs Preeta the same. Meanwhile, Prithvi gives some pills to Kritika when she complains of a headache. Later, Sherlyn calls Prithvi to her room to which he arrives in a while and hugs her. As Sherlyn does not attend Rishabh’s call, Karan asks Preeta to convey the message to Sherlyn. Preeta then goes to Sherlyn’s room and hears Prithvi and Sherlyn having a romantic moment together. She then shouts at them and asks them how can they behave in such a way when they both are married to someone else. She even suspects Prithvi giving sleeping pills to Kritika so that he can come to Sherlyn’s room at this time of the night.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5