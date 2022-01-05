Kundali Bhagya 5 January 2022 Written Update: Karan Apologises To Preeta In His Dream

Kundali Bhagya 5 January 2022 episode begins with Karan meeting Preeta, warning her to keep herself in control. They both then argue with each other when Preeta tells him that she is not here as his wife. Karan then says that he knows she was there as the owner of the house and adds that he does not consider her as his wife.

He then clarifies that he thought that whatever he told her yesterday was all a dream. They both then gaze into each other's eyes with love while Karan asks her to stop. Preeta says that she knows he is here to indulge in a fight with her but that his heart is not letting him do it. Karan says she is right and walks away.

Kundali Bhagya 5 January 2022 written update

As Karan walks away, he thinks that he is not angry anymore at Preeta but finds something fishy about her while the latter hopes that no one knows about her true intentions. She also assures herself to control her emotions in front of Karan. Meanwhile, Sherlyn suspects why Preeta and Karan did not fight with each other, while Natasha arrives and asks her to stay alert in case somebody sees her with Prithvi.

Sherlyn then gets annoyed about Karan not doing anything to kick Preeta out of the house while Natasha wonders how to win Karan's heart.

Karan dreams of getting back together with Preeta

Karan then goes to Preeta and asks her why didn't she call her, to which she says that she called but he did not pick it. He then apologises to her while she asks for his support. Karan then asks for a second chance and Preeta nods with a yes. It then turns out that Karan is dreaming. Preeta then arrives and asks him to take some rest as they have a lot to do tomorrow.

She then decides to stay away from Karan as she gets emotional about seeing him. She then plans to closely look at Mahesh's medical history and file. Sameer then meets Karan and asks why didn't he yell at Preeta, to which he says that he could not do it and instead he apologises to her in his imagination.

Later, Dadi, Natasha and Kritika arrive and ask whether he yelled at Preeta, to which Karan lies and says yes. Natasha then challenges him to shout at Preeta in front of everyone. On the other hand, Prithvi decides to increase Mahesh's doses so that Preeta would think he has become mad. Sherlyn then asks him whether he is afraid of Preeta, to which he says that he has just changed his strategy against Preeta.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5