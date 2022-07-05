Kundali Bhagya 5 July 2022 Written Update: Karan Invites Luthra Family To His Party

Kundali Bhagya 5 July 2022 episode begins with Karan telling Rishabh that he deserves to keep the bat to which the media intervenes and asks him whether he spent a big amount for the bat. Karan then tells them that it is not about bat but cricket and adds that Karan Luthra is one of his favourite players so he had to get the bat. He further mentions that he didn't want to waste time in the bidding so he decided to bid a whopping amount so that none could compete.

Kundali Bhagya 5 July 2022 Written Update

Karan then informs everyone that he is throwing a grand party tomorrow to exhibit his cricket collection. He then invites the Luthra family to which Preeta says that she will be unable to attend the party because she has to be with Kavya. Karan then insists to which she agrees. As he walks away, he thinks that no one will ever forget the party.

Preeta breaks down feeling Karan’s presence

On the other hand, as Prithvi enters his house, Sherlyn attacks him. He then asks her what is she doing there to which she reveals that her mother didn't let her stay with her and she had nowhere to go. She then tells him that a police inspector came to look for him and she told him that Prithvi is missing. She then adds how she planted doubt in the inspector’s mind by telling him that Prithvi has been kidnapped. Meanwhile, Karan informs Anjali about the auction and how he is throwing a party tomorrow. He then says that it is time for him to take revenge on Preeta and Rishabh. On the other hand, Preeta tells everyone how Karan yelled at them to which Rishabh says that he saved Kavya. Rakhi supports him and adds that he seems to be a good person and they will attend the party. Later on, Preeta talks to Srishti about how she has been feeling Karan’s presence from the time pandit revealed that he is alive. She gets emotional thinking about Karan while Srishti consoles her. Preeta even says that she doesn't want to attend Karan’s party.

