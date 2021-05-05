Kundali Bhagya 5 May 2021 Written Update: Karan Stands Strong In Preeta's Support

After the precap, the Kundali Bhagya May 5 episode starts with Karan expressing his concern and love for Preeta and the duo has a romantic moment while Sajda plays in the background. Meanwhile, back at the Luthra house, Rakhi raises doubts about Mahesh's condition while the doctor explains to her that his brain has not recovered yet. The doctor leaves while Kareena, Daadi and Rakhi narrate what the doctor told her. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update of the May 5 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 5 May 2021 written update:

Rakhi extends her support to Preeta

As the episode progresses further, Kareena and Daadi insist that Rakhi leave for court while assuring that they will take care of Mahesh. Rakhi, along with Kritika, reaches the court and sees Karan hugging Preeta. Rakhi excuses them and lies to Preeta about Mahesh's condition and Kareena and Daadi's absence.

Sarla, too, arrives at the court. After a fun banter, Karan promises everyone that he will bail out Preeta. Amid this, ACP comes and informs that the hearing of the case will start soon.

The hearing starts

Everyone goes inside the court and the judge arrives. As the case begins, Siddharth, Preeta's lawyer, asks Ruchika to come into the witness box. Karan recalls Siddharth telling him that he will manipulate Ruchika and Megha to tell the truth. The prosecutor objects, however, the judge overrules his objection and allows Ruchika to give her statement.

Ruchika takes a break

As Ruchika steps on the witness box, she reveals that she shares a baby with Akshay. Everyone gets shocked and when Siddharth asks Ruchika to continue, the latter requests the court to excuse her for a while. As the judge allows her to take a break, Siddharth continues speaking in Preeta's favour.

He narrates the whole incident and concludes that Preeta is innocent as she was at home when Akshay was murdered. And, to prove the same, he submits CCTV footage of the Luthra house. Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Prithvi feel relieved while recalling that they entered the home from the backdoor. The judge watches the footage and the episode ends.