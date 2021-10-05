Kundali Bhagya 5 October 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn, Prithvi Apologise To Preeta

Kundali Bhagya 5 October 2021 episode begins with Preeta catching Sherlyn and Prithvi romancing in the room. Preeta then tells Sherlyn that Rishabh sent a message for her that he will be late and then tells her how much he cares for her. She then tells them that they are cheating on Kritika and Rishabh and they need to face the entire family. Prithvi then asks her to listen to what he needs to tell her but she denies it and leaves the room saying that she will tell everything to Rakhi. Sherlyn then asks Prithvi to make Preeta stop.

Kundali Bhagya 5 October 2021 written update:

Sherlyn asks Prithvi to kill Preeta

As Preeta walks outside the room and Sherlyn tells Prithvi to chase and her and kill her. Prithvi then says that he cannot kill Preeta to which Sherlyn says that if they will not kill her, she will expose them in front of the family. Sherlyn then takes a vase and tries to kill Preeta but Prithvi slaps her and says that they just need to stop Preeta. They follow Preeta and ask her not to reveal the truth. Prithvi goes down on his knees and pleads for her apology. Preeta then says that she will definitely tell Rakhi to which Prithvi says that they made a mistake and asks her to forgive them one last time. Prithvi also assures that they will not continue their relationship.

Preeta gives Sherlyn Prithvi one last chance

As they apologise to Preeta, Rakhi arrives but Preeta makes an excuse and says that they were planning Kritika’s birthday party. Later, Preeta asks them to promise that they will discontinue their affair and respect their current relationship. On the other hand, Rishabh tells Karan that he has changed a lot after Pihu came into his life and reveals that he too wants to have a baby. As they both reach home, Risabh sees that Sherlyn is still awake to which he asks her why. Sherlyn then hugs him and apologises for not fulfilling her responsibilities. She then assures him that she will not disappoint him from now on. Preeta watches this from upstairs. Karan then asks Preeta about Sherlyn’s changed behaviour to which she makes an excuse. Meanwhile, Rishabh thanks Sherlyn for being a good wife and a daughter-in-law while Sherlyn recalls Preeta’s promise.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5