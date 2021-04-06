Kundali Bhagya 6 April 2021 Written Update: Mahesh Figures Out Prithvi, Sherlyn's Truth

The Kundali Bhagya April 6 episode starts with Pawan asking about Prithvi to Mahesh, while the latter recalls an old argument with the former. In a flashback, it is revealed that Mahesh had thrashed Pawan. Mahesh confronts Pawan and says that now he knows the complete truth of Prithvi, Sherlyn and Mahira's plan. As Mahesh leaves, Pawan follows him with a knife. Meanwhile, Mahira, who witnessed everything, rushes to inform Sherlyn about the same. On the other hand, Sherlyn gears up to set fire at the Luthra house, however, Mahira stops her. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya April 6 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 6 April 2021 written update:

Sherlyn drops a truth bomb

As Sherlyn panics assuming that intoxicated Prithvi might reveal the truth, Mahira calms her down. Later, Mahira informs Sherlyn that Pawan has arrived at the Luthra house. Sherlyn gets relaxed and when Mahira asks more about Pawan, Sherlyn shares that he is the main cause of their rivalry with Luthra. Sherlyn tells that Pawan will destroy everything if he learns that someone is hurting his brother. Mahira tries to get the truth from Sherlyn, but in vain.

Mahesh makes a revelation

On the other hand, Srishty, Sammy and Karan get irritated while trying to make sense of Prithvi's broken sentences while Preeta keeps trying to get the truth. However, Sherlyn comes into the room and lies that Mahesh has called everyone downstairs. As they rush downstairs, Mahira and Sherlyn inject medicine into Prithvi. As Kundali Bhagya April 6 episode progresses further, everyone gathers downstairs and Mahesh mentions an incident that happened in 2010. Mahesh reveals that someone tried to kill him. Meanwhile, Pawan witnesses the drama from a distance.

Prithvi stands shocked

Back in the guest room, Prithvi wakes up and learns how Preeta, Karan, Sammy and Srishty fooled him. As he watches the video he recorded on his phone, he showers love on Sherlyn for loving him unconditionally. Meanwhile, downstairs, Mahesh restlessly keeps pointing at Pawan, however, the doctor comes and calms him down. As the episode comes to its end, Prithvi stands shocked seeing Mahesh while noticing that Pawan is hidden in the house.