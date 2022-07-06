Kundali Bhagya 6 July 2022 Written Update: Karan Planning To Expose Rishabh & Preeta

Kundali Bhagya 6 July 2022 episode begins with Preeta getting emotional while thinking about Karan to which Srishti consoles her and says that it is because it’s Karan’s 5th death anniversary. Preeta then recalls the memorable time she spent with Karan while on the other hand, Karan thinks that he will expose Preeta and Rishabh at the party. He then thinks that Preeta married Rishabh for money and stabbed him in the back because of his failing cricket career.

Kundali Bhagya 6 July 2022 Written Update

The next morning, as Sameer tells someone that Srishti doubts him, the latter overhears his conversation to which he changes the topic. He then tells her to get ready tonight for a party and walks away. On the other hand, Karan manages the arrangements for the party and lashes out at the decorators for not using red curtains.

Anjali then calms him down and assures him that she will take care of everything. Meanwhile, Preeta comes across a saree that Karan gifted her and thinks that she does not like it because he is not with her anymore. Rishabh then arrives and asks her whether she is ready or not to which she asks if she can avoid attending the party.

The Luthra family get ready for the party

On the other hand, Prithvi enters the chawl and tells Sherlyn about how Karan aka Arjun bought the bat for Rs 3 Crore. Meanwhile, at the Luthra house, Srishti and Kritika get into an argument while Kareena and Dadi support Kritika. This makes Srishti furious and screams that everyone targets her. On the other hand, Anjali’s cousin Snigdha arrives at the party and says how handsome Karan looks. She then asks Anjali why Karan returned to India to which she reveals that he is here for a purpose.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5