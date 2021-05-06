Kundali Bhagya 6 May 2021 Written Update: Preeta's Case Weakens, Karan Starts Panicking

The Kundali Bhagya May 6 episode starts with the court proceeding with the case and the judge announcing that as per the CCTV footage, Preeta was at home when Akshay was murdered. As the prosecutor lawyer raises the question, Siddharth says that Akshay's murderer is in court. However, as he turns to call Megha, they learn that she has eloped. Srishty rushes to find Megha and Ruchika while the court takes a break. Karan calls Sammy and asks him to go to Ruchika and Megha's house. Read on for the detailed Kundali Bhagya written update of the May 6 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 6 May 2021 written update

Karan fails to find Ruchika and Megha

As the episode progresses further, Karan and Srishty start searching for Megha and Ruchika nearby while Mahira expresses her happiness to Sherlyn. Later, Mahira goes and meets Preeta to tease her. Meanwhile, Prithvi feels bad for Preeta. Amid this, Karan and Srishty inform everyone that they did find Ruchika and Megha. On this, Sammy calls Karan and informs them that he checked Ruchika, Megha and Akshay's home but could not get a lead.

Preeta gives her first statement

Siddharth comes and informs that the break is over. In the court, the prosecutor starts questioning Ruchika's disappearance and argues that Preeta's lawyer is trying to mislead the court. Later, he narrates that Preeta hated Akshay and when she saw him outside the hostel, she decided to meet him and eventually killed him. Later, he cross-examines Preeta and asks about the reasons why she did not like Akshay. Preeta explains to the court that Akshay was not the right choice for Kritika. And, admits that she wanted to break off Kritika and Akshay's wedding.

Karan gets panic

Later, the prosecutor lawyer explains that Preeta's sister Srishty was interested in Akshay while reciting Kritika and Akshay's bachelorette party's incident. Rakhi, Srishty and Kritika come in Preeta's support. However, the prosecutor keeps accusing Preeta. Amid this, Karan gets furious and asks his lawyer to speak up and object to the prosecutor's claims. An agitated Siddharth says that without Ruchika's statement, they can not prove Preeta innocent and the episode ends.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA