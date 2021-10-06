Kundali Bhagya 6 October 2021 episode begins with Prithvi telling Kritika that he was busy planning a surprise for her. She then asks him about the surprise to which he says that he is thinking of a special gift for her birthday. He then says how much he loves her while Kritika tells him to keep thinking about the gift while she sleeps. Meanwhile, Sherlyn texts Prithvi and asks him to meet her at the backside of the house while the latter agrees to it.

Kundali Bhagya 6 October 2021 episode written update:

Sameer proposes Srishti

On the other hand, Sameer asks Rishabh for advice to help him propose Srishti to which Rishabh asks him whether he is confident. He then asks Sameer to call Srishti and express his feelings for her to which he asks him to stay back. Rishabh denies it as he does not want to make them uncomfortable with their presence but Sameer forces him to stay back. He then makes a video call to Srishti and reveals how much he loves her. Srishti gets amazed on hearing this while Sameer and Rishabh see Sarla in the video who is standing at the back They both then greet Sarla while Srishti wonders if she heard their conversation. Sameer then makes an excuse that Rishabh asked him to call Sarla and say I love you to her. Rishabh further says that they all love her a lot while Srishti disconnects the call. Sarla gets confused and then asks Srishti to call Rishabh again so that she can say I love you to him. On the other hand, Rishabh tells Sameer not to get scared and express his feelings to Srishti.

Preeta regrets believing Sherlyn and Prithvi

As Sherlyn and Prithvi meet, the former says that Rishabh is behaving as if he loves her a lot and wants to plan their family ahead. She further confesses that she only loves Prithvi when Preeta walks by and listens to their conversation. Preeta feels shocked to see them together again and regrets believing their promises the other day. She then decides to get Kritika and Rishabh there to expose them. She then looks for them but learns that they have gone shopping. Preeta then goes back to record Prithvi and Sherlyn’s conversation. She records their confession and then calls Kritika asking her to get home soon and ask Rishabh to accompany her. As Risabh arrives, Preeta reveals the truth to him that leaves him in shock. Sherlyn arrives and asks Preeta to reveal if she has the evidence.

