Kundali Bhagya 7 April 2021 Written Update: Prithvi, Preeta Plan To Destroy The Evidence

The Kundali Bhagya April 7 episode starts with the Luthra family trying to calm down Mahesh while Sherlyn, Prithvi learn that Pawan is in the house. On the other hand, learning that Mahesh has woke up from the coma, Sarla and Janki rejoice as they expect that Mahesh will soon reveal the truth and the misunderstanding among the Aroras and Luthras will be clear. Back in Luthra house, Mahesh reminisces how Sherlyn tried to kill her and Mahira supported her. However, after a while, he forgets everything. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya April 7 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 7 April 2021 written update

Prithvi makes a promise to Pawan

As Mahesh gets a panic attack, the family clams him down and a nurse takes him to his room. Later, the doctor informs that due to the side effect of medicines, Mahesh has forgotten a few things, however, he ensures the family that it will be resolved soon. Meanwhile, Sherlyn, Prithvi and Mahira breathe in relief. Amid this ACP Bindra calls Karan and asks him to keep the phone on the speaker.

He extends Holi wishes to everyone and says that he is coming to Luthra house to identify Akshay's killer. As the family stands shocked, ACP laughs and says that he was pulling their leg. Meanwhile, Prithvi and Pawan reunite and apply colour to each other. Prithvi asks Pawan to stay away from the matter until he takes the latter and Sherlyn's revenge from the Luthra family.

Prithvi and Preeta get scared

After an emotional moment, Prithvi bids adieu to Pawan and Sherlyn comes to comfort him. Sherlyn warns Prithvi that Preeta uses him to support Luthras. However, Prithvi worries about ACP Bindra. Meanwhile, Preeta also shares her concern over the same with Kritika. Preeta and Prithvi explain to Kritika and Sherlyn that ACP might learn that they met Akshay in the hotel as CCTV cameras were installed in the hotel.

Prithvi and Preeta plan to destroy the evidence

Kritika suspects that Preeta hit Akshay in self-defence. Meanwhile, Sherlyn tells Prithvi that he has to destroy the CCTV footage to save himself. On the other hand, Kritika also gives the same idea to Preeta and the latter agrees and leaves. Sherlyn and Prithvi also leave. Kritika decks up as a hotel staff while Preeta wears a burkha. The episode ends with Prithvi and Sherlyn checking in in the hotel with fake IDs to change their clothes while a bunch of cops comes to the hotel to investigate.