Kundali Bhagya 7 January 2022 Spoiler: Will Preeta Learn About Natasha's Plan To Woo Karan

Kundali Bhagya 7 January 2022 episode will continue with the Luthar family being confused about whether Karan genuinely hates Preeta or not. It will also bring a new twist in the plot when Prithvi will call a notorious lawyer to get Preeta's property papers to get tested. Read further ahead to get the full written update for the Kundali Bhagya show.

Kundali Bhagya 7 January 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 7 January 2022 spoiler begins with Preeta and Karan talking to each other when Natasha arrives. Natasha then accuses Preeta of talking to everyone rudely but Karan and asks her why is she giving special treatment to Karan. Preeta then walks towards her and asks her who she is. She further asks why is she asking all this when they barely know each other to which Natasha gets stunned. Preeta then asks her whether she has an issue with her talking to Karan or is she interested in him. While Natasha goes speechless on hearing this, Karan wonders that Preeta might be getting jealous.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Rakhi talks sweetly to Preeta, she warns her that she will not get any special treatment by behaving well with her. As Rakhi is about to take food for Mahesh, Preeta takes it and goes to the basement. She meets Mahesh and asks whether he recognised her to which he get emotional. Preeta then assures him that she will protect him. Mona then arrives and tries to hit Mahesh but Preeta saves him. On the other hand, as Natasha and Sherlyn find Karan and Preeta's relationship fishy, Natasha persuades Karan to fight with Preeta in front of everyone. Karan refuses to do so. Meanwhile, Preeta meets Srishti and tells her about the condition of Mahesh and the Luthra family. She then says that she hasn't forgiven Karan and will soon give away the property to the Luthar family and return home.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5