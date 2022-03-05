Kundali Bhagya 7 March 2022 Spoiler: Will Preeta's Plan Succeed Against Prithvi?

Kundali Bhagya 7 March 2022 episode will bring in a thrilling twist for the fans as Preeta will finally execute her new plan to wipe out Prithvi from the Luthra house and their lives. The episode will also depict whether Prithvi will get exposed in front of the Luthra family or not. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 7 March 2022 spoiler alerts.

Kundali Bhagya 7 March 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 7 March 2022 spoiler begins with Preeta confronting Prithvi and warning him of the upcoming threat on him. She tells him that this will be the last day of his life in the Luthra Family and adds that she is here to finally end his story. She further scares him by saying that this night will be quite troublesome for him as he will be hit with lightning. As Prithvi gets restless on hearing this, Preeta tells him that this will be his last night in the house.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as everyone gets ready for the party, Prithvi gets anxious to learn about Preeta's plan. He then meets Nagre and learns that Preeta has invited the Judge to Mahesh's birthday party. On the other hand, Dadi cooks Mahesh's favourite dish and feeds him with his own hands. Rakhi helps Mahesh get dressed up for his birthday party while Karan gazes at them with love. Srishti then arrives and informs Preeta that she has done what she wanted her to do. Later on, Nagre opens up to Prithvi about why he has to work for Preeta but assures him that he need not worry about the judge as he might not even attend the party. On the other hand, as Karan and Preeta romance with each other, the former gives a peck on her cheek and walks away. Preeta then thinks that she cannot distract herself as she needs to concentrate on something else.

