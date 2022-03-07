Kundali Bhagya 7 March 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Gets Intimidated By Preeta

Kundali Bhagya 7 March 2022 episode begins with Srishti asking Dadi to zip up her dress but she leaves without informing as she doesn't want her to know that she drank cough syrup. Sameer then spots her struggling to zip up her dress and as he tries to help her, she turns and gets shocked seeing him. She then shouts at him asking what is he doing there to which he says that he thought she is asking him to help. She scolds him and asks him to leave.

Kundali Bhagya 7 March 2022 Written Update

Nagre then meets Prithvi and assures him that he can only be kicked out of the house if Mahesh gets well. He then advises Prithvi to be alert while Sherlyn agrees to what he says. She also says that Preeta is just trying to scare them by inviting the Judge. As Natasha tries to flirt with Karan, Preeta arrives and asks what are they talking about. Karan reveals that she is complimenting him for his look and asks whether she is getting jealous. Preeta then reveals that Karan tried to kiss him in the room which leaves Natasha confused.

Prithvi thinks of a new plan against Preeta

Later on, Karan asks Preet why did she reveal the kissing part to Natasha while Preeta assures that she is not jealous of them. As Mahesh comes out all dressed up, everyone wishes him a happy birthday. The Judge finally arrives at the party which leaves Nagre, Sherlyn and Prithvi in shock. Prithvi then lashes out at Nagre for assuring them that the Judge will not attend the party. Prithvi then tells Nagre that if Mahesh is proven normal, then even Preeta will have to leave the property and think about why is she taking the risk. As they watch Preeta, they get scared of her confidence. Nagre then asks Prithvi how will he stop Preeta to which he says that he will come up with a fiery plan.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5