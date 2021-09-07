Kundali Bhagya 7 September 2021 Episode Spoiler Alert! Sherlyn Gets Jealous Of Preeta

Kundali Bhagya 7 September episode will consist of various ups and downs among the lives of Karan and Preeta as they recently adopted a baby girl. It will be interesting to watch how Sherlyn will get jealous of their happiness and will plot something evil against them to ruin their happiness. Read on to know Kundali Bhagya 7 September 2021 spoilers.

Kundali Bhagya 7 September 2021 spoiler alert:

Sherlyn may plan something evil against Preeta and Karan

Kundali Bhagya 7 September spoiler begins with Sarla telling Mahesh and Rakhi that everyone has now a smile on their faces with the arrival of Pihu in their lives, She then hopes that the smile stays intact. Rakhi then says that all the credit goes to Kareena as it was her who suggested that Preeta and Karan should try adopting a baby. She then thanks Kareena for bringing back happiness into their lives. Later, the Luthra family, along with Sarla and Srishti begin with the Janmashtami celebration and Karan and Preeta blissfully perform at the celebration. They even express their love for Pihu and give kisses to her. Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Prithvi look at Karan and Preeta with jealousy as the family’s happiness has doubled on Pihu’s arrival. Sherlyn watches that her plan to make the family hate Preeta has failed and she has regained her trust and love among the family. She then looks at her furiously thinking how can she ruin her life again. The upcoming episode will depict whether Sherlyn is able to ruin Preeta and Karan's happiness.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as the family meet Pihu for the first time, they realise that she is from the NGO that Kareena was talking about. They further learn that she is here so that Karan and Preeta can meet her and take the adoption process ahead. The family also learns that they were lucky enough to find a kid available for adoption in such a short period of time. The entire family gets thrilled about meeting Pihu while Sherlyn and Prithvi decide that they need to stop everyone from bringing Pihu into the house as it will result in bringing back the family’s happiness. As Sameer informs Sarla and Srishti about Pihu, they soon come to the Luthra house to meet Pihu.

