Kundali Bhagya 8 July 2022 Spoiler: Will Karan Finally Reveal His True Identity?

In the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta gets emotional while thinking about Karan to which Srishti consoles her and says that it is because it’s Karan’s 5th death anniversary. On the other hand, as Karan wins the auction, he plans to throw a party and invite the Luthra family. He even makes a plan for Rishabh and Preeta as he decides to take revenge on them.

Kundali Bhagya 8 July 2022 spoiler begins with Karan meeting the Luthra family at the party and getting emotional. He then goes to the stage and addresses the guests while asking them to be patient. He then informs them that his special announcement will be made at 9:30 pm and adds that they will never be able to predict what secret he will be unveiling. He even requests Rishabh and Preeta to stay back and not leave without hearing the announcement. On hearing this, Rishabh finds it weird and on the other hand, as Karan speaks, Preeta feels Karan’s presence. Even Rishabh feels that Karan is acting fishy.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Dadi meets Karan and tells him how much he misses Karan. She then adds that she can feel his presence around him to which Karan asks her to have a look at his cricket collection. On the other hand, Preeta feels uneasy at the party and informs Rishabh that she is going home. Karan then arrives and urges her not to leave. Preeta says that she is exhausted to which he gives juice to her but she denies having it. He then asks her to stay for a while because the exhibition is set to begin shortly.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5