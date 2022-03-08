Kundali Bhagya 8 March 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Confronts Preeta About Her Plan

Kundali Bhagya 8 March 2022 episode begins with Prithvi telling Nagre that he has a plan in mind that will resist the Judge declaring Mahesh mentally stable. He then thinks that Preeta shouldn't learn that he already knows her plan and then asks her what's she up to. Preeta then asks him to find it on his own. On the other hand, Dadi informs Karan that Preeta invited the Judge to the party.

Kundali Bhagya 8 March 2022 Written Update

Preeta then dances and openly challenges Prithvi to which the latter gets furious. Sherlyn asks him to calm down while he says that won't. Prithvi then releases smoke around the stage and drags Preeta aside in a room while everyone starts looking for her. Sherlyn then assures Karan that it was a part of Preeta's act. Prithvi then asks her what is her plan and even threatens her that she and Mahesh will soon be out of the house. He further says the family will itself confirm that Preeta imposed strict rules for them.

Karan looks for Preeta

Furthermore, Prithvi thinks about his plan and how he can create a situation where Mahesh could slap Preeta. He then thinks about why Preeta wants to prove that Mahesh is stable and later concludes that she is only doing this to take revenge on him. On the other hand, while Karan looks for Preeta, Dadi says that her performance was bad while the Judge praises Srishti and Preeta's performance. Karan then asks Sherlyn how does she know that disappearing from the stage was a part of Preeta's plan to which she says that she heard her talking about the same. Meanwhile, Sherlyn plans to inform Prithvi that Karan is looking for Preeta.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5