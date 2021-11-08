'Kundali Bhagya' 8 November 2021 Written Update: Rishabh Released From Jail

Kundali Bhagya 8 November 2021 episode begins with Kritika learning about Prithvi's true colours and blaming him for her family's troubles. She further expresses her feelings on how can Prithvi betray her to which the latter says that he was trying to save Rishabh by trying to kill Sandeep. Kritika further blames herself for forcing her family to let her get married to Prithvi to which Prithvi loses his calm and threatens her with a knife. Prithvi then warns her that he can escape from there and can even hire people to kill Rishabh and Mahesh. Kritika then fakes her support towards Prithvi and expresses her love towards him.

Kundali Bhagya 8 November 2021 Written Update

Kritika then tells Prithvi that she trusts him and then hugs him to fool him. Prithvi then assures her that he will handle everything and they will live happily. He then asks her to promise that she will not open the door before he comes out of the washroom. Kritika later learns that Prithvi is planning to escape through the guest room window to which she drops a paper outside with the escape details written over it. Prithvi then comes out and warns Kritika not to cheat on him. He then asks her to get a rope to climb out of the window but they later tie up the bedsheets and jump out of the window. As they both come out of the house, Prithvi sits inside the car and gets shocked to see Preeta sitting inside. He then realises that Kritika back-stabbed him and then tries to harm her but Preeta intervenes.

Prithvi goes behind bars

In a short while, the entire family arrives and learn about Prithvi's true side. He urges Kritika to help him but she says that she regrets falling in love with him and adds how much she hates him. Kritika then reveals that she dropped a chit outside the house and Preeta found it and came out to help her. Prithvi then loses control and tries to harm Sameer but the police take him away. Kritika then thanks Preeta for saving Rishabh wheel Sandeep apologises to everyone and assures them that he will give a statement to prove Rishabh innocent.

The next day, Rishabh is released from jail and thanks Preeta for what she did for him. Even Karan arrives and meets everyone and then thanks Preeta. On the other hand, as Prithvi reaches the jail, he fumes and plans to destroy Preeta's life. Preeta then goes to Sherlyn's house and informs her about Rishabh's release. She then tells her to return to the house only when she can forget Prithvi and spend her life with Rishabh. Sherlyn assures her that Prithvi was her past and she wants to spend her life with Rishabh.

