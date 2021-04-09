Kundali Bhagya 9 April 2021 Written Update: ACP Interrogates Luthras; Kritika Zones Out

The Kundali Bhagya April 9 episode starts with Preeta and Kritika excusing Sherlyn while the latter takes a breath of relief. Meanwhile, Prithvi feels happy and hopes that Akshay's murderer will be arrested soon. Amid this, Kritika comes to meet him and sees the dress Prithvi wore when he disguised as a woman. Prithvi tricks Kritika while Preet in her room reminisces going to the CCTV room. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya April 9 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 9 April 2021 written update:

ACP Bindra arrives at the Luthra house

As Preeta keeps thinking about CCTV footage, Karan comes and apologises for not being around her during the Holi celebration. The duo has a romantic moment while Sajda plays in the background. Meanwhile, downstairs, Rakhi and Kareena meet Kritika, Prithvi and Sherlyn. Amid this, ACP Vijay Bindra arrives at the Luthra house with his team.

As the episode progresses further, ACP Bindra informs Rakhi that he has got a lead against the murderer of Akshay. He tells her to gather everyone, especially Karan and Preeta as he has a piece of shocking news for them. Kareena calls Mahira and asks her to get Karan and Preeta downstairs. Meanwhile, ACP Bindra beats the bushes, which eventually scares Prithvi, Kritika and Sherlyn.

Mahira ruins Preean moment

Mahira goes to Karan and Preeta's room and feels jealous seeing Karan and Preeta hugging. She ruins the moment and when Preeta tries to mock her, she informs Karan about ACP Bindra's arrival. He rushes downstairs while Mahira confronts Preeta. But, in response, Preeta makes fun of Mahira's three-day challenge and leaves.

Kritika zones out

Back in the leaving room, Prithvi tries to excuse everyone, however, Bindra asks him to be there. As Karan arrives and asks about Bindra's sudden visit, the latter asks about the whereabouts of other members. Rakhi informs him about Mahesh's improvement and tells that the rest of the members are with him in his room. Later, ACP Bindra asks everyone about their activities a day earlier. The episode ends with Kritika blurting out that she was in a car.