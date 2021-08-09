Kundali Bhagya 9 August 2021 Episode Written Update: Sherlyn Gets Jealous Of Kritika

Kundali Bhagya 9 August 2021 episode begins with Srishti asking Rajat whether he is hiding any secret from everyone to which he says that he will answer her. Preeta then intervenes and tells him not to take her sister seriously because everyone knows that he is a good guy. Rajat still continues and reveal that he saw Sonakshi in London three years back and fell in love with her.

Kundali Bhagya 9 August 2021 episode written update:

Rajat reveals the secret

Rajat continues by saying how he began following Sonakshi on social media and had the desire to marry her but as he was not settled in his career, he decided to concentrate on his career and then approach her. On hearing this, Srishti still feels that this was not the actual secret and later follows Shrikant as he leaves. Meanwhile, the Luthra family discuss Karan and Preeta’s baby name that they want to write on the latter’s hand in Mehendi.

Srishti tells Sonakshi about Shrikant acting weird

Srishti then sees Shrikant talking to somebody and when she asks him about who it was, he snaps at her for interfering in his matters. She then goes to Sonakshi and tells this to her. Meanwhile, as Mahesh begins to dance with Yash, everybody joins them. Prithvi then watches Preeta and falls for her again, he then holds her hand and dances with her but she feels weird and tries to keep him away. Even Kritika and Sherlyn notice them and feel baffled. Preeta then kicks him on the foot and gets rid of him.

Sherlyn feels jealous

Prithvi then leaves the hall and as he walks towards the room, Kritika asks him where is he going to which he says that he needs to speak with his staff. She then takes him to their room and shows her the Mehendi to which he gets naughty with her. Sherlyn watches them, feels jealous and messages Prithvi. As he sees the text, he asks Kritika to leave the room as he needs to make an urgent call.

Shrikant sees Prithvi going to Sherlyn’s room

Meanwhile, as Karan and Rajat talk about Preeta, she and Sonakshi arrive at which Rajat hides behind the door. Preeta then tells Karan that Rajat loves Sonakshi as her Mehendi turned out to be dark. Later, Prithvi goes to Sherlyn’s room where she scolds him for spending time with Kritika and tells him to stay away from her. As Srishti and Krtika come looking for Prithvi, Shrikant who saw Prithvi going to Sherlyn’s room informs them about the same to which they get shocked.

